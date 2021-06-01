 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News