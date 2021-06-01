Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Return to homepage ×
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
