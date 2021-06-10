Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Return to homepage ×
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Local Weather
