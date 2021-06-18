Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 7…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the maki…
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Wed…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …