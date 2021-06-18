Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.