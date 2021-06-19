Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.