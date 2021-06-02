 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

