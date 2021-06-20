Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main content
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

