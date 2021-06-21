 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News