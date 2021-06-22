Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Return to homepage ×
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
