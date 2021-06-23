Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.