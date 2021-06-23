Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 7…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's win…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois of a heat advisory for Friday afternoon
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.