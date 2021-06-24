Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.