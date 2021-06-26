The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Monday's win…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…