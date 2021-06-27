Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until SUN 9:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.