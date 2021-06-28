The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
A flood warning remains in effect for much of Central Illinois through Sunday after more than 5 inches of rain was dumped across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday and Saturday.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
