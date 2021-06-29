Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 9:51 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
