Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.