Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.