Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomingto…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. …
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.