Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
