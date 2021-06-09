 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News