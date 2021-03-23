Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions