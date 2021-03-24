 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

