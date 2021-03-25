Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pre…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. E…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Windy with showers and thundershowers during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. …
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.