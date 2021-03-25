 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

