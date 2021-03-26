 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 5:00 AM CDT. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

