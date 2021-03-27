 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

