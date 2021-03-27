Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.