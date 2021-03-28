Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
