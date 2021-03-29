 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News