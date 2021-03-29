Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.