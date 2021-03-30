Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
