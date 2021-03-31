Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Bloomington's evening forecast: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees toda…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain …
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs i…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the…
This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 31F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…