Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.