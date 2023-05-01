Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
