Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.