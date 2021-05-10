 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

