Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.