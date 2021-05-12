Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. How l…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 deg…