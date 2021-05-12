 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

