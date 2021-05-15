 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

