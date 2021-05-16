Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.