Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
