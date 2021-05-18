 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

