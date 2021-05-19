It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
