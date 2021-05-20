The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Updated
Updated
