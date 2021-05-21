The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area …
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of …
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.