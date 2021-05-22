Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
