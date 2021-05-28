 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News