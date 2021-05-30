Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
