Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.