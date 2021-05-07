Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.