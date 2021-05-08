Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.