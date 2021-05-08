 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News