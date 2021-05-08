Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. How l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Part…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of r…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'l…