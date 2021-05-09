Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.