Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 6AM CST THU until 6PM CST THU. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.