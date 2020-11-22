 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

