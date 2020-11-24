 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

