 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News